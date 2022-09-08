Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.98, Briefing.com reports. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $221.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $222.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.56.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

