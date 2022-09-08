Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.65-$3.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.97 billion-$5.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.26 billion.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.25. 44,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,607. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.91. Catalent has a 12-month low of $86.11 and a 12-month high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Catalent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.13.

In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $37,094.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $37,094.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,920 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 125.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Catalent by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

