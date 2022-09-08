CateCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.78 Million (CATE)

CateCoin (CATE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One CateCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CateCoin has a total market capitalization of $27.32 million and $1.78 million worth of CateCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CateCoin has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CateCoin Coin Profile

CateCoin (CRYPTO:CATE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. CateCoin’s total supply is 88,512,220,866,224 coins and its circulating supply is 32,637,761,699,941 coins. The official website for CateCoin is catecoin.club. CateCoin’s official Twitter account is @cateclub.

CateCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catecoin is a cat-themed decentralized meme-based cryptocurrency that provides a platform to meme makers. It launched Catecoin with the intention to add real value to the meme world. Catecoin will allow meme creators to create and earn with their memes in a Decentralised way.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CateCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CateCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CateCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

