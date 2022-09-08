Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Gap Up to $0.61

Shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.61, but opened at $0.64. Cazoo Group shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 14,097 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $0.49 to $2.33 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cazoo Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Cazoo Group from $1.60 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.07.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81.
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
