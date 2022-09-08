Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Gap Up to $0.61

Shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.61, but opened at $0.64. Cazoo Group shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 14,097 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $0.49 to $2.33 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cazoo Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Cazoo Group from $1.60 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.07.

Cazoo Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Institutional Trading of Cazoo Group

Cazoo Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cazoo Group by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 28,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cazoo Group by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

