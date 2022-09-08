CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.30

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.30 and traded as high as $0.32. CDTi Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 2,030 shares trading hands.
CDTi Advanced Materials Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.
About CDTi Advanced Materials
CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.
