Centrica (LON:CNA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $80.65

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 80.65 ($0.97) and traded as high as GBX 82.01 ($0.99). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 81.94 ($0.99), with a volume of 28,006,699 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 97 ($1.17) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 125 ($1.51) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Centrica from GBX 123 ($1.49) to GBX 121 ($1.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 107.60 ($1.30).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 829.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 83.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 80.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

In other news, insider Heidi Mottram acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £8,400 ($10,149.83). In related news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £1,914.70 ($2,313.56). Also, insider Heidi Mottram purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £8,400 ($10,149.83). Insiders bought a total of 17,079 shares of company stock worth $1,429,164 in the last ninety days.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

