Cetera Investment Advisers Has $6.54 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,026 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.34. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

