Cetera Investment Advisers Has $6.65 Million Stock Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,201 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.54% of Global X MLP ETF worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLPA. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3,224.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.17. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $43.90.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.