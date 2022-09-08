Cetera Investment Advisers Has $8.20 Million Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,629 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.20% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $8,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,248.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

COMT opened at $36.77 on Thursday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68.

