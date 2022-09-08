Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.