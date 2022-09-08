Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $432.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $457.91 and a 200 day moving average of $482.11. The company has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $375.87 and a 12-month high of $731.85.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $610.30.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

