Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 570 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,918 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Adobe were worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Adobe by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $379.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $399.22 and a 200 day moving average of $412.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.12.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.