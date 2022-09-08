Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,031 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 124.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 183,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,007,000 after buying an additional 101,544 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

NOW stock opened at $444.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.09, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $488.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,561.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,019,372 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

