Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 153,289 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,289 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.56 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16.

