ChatCoin (CHAT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $24,005.00

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. ChatCoin has a market cap of $596,217.03 and $24,005.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,300.01 or 0.99943895 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00067284 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00025052 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

