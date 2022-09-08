Chihuahua Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $8.85 Million (HUAHUA)

Chihuahua (HUAHUA) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Chihuahua coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Chihuahua has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chihuahua has a total market capitalization of $8.85 million and $63,650.00 worth of Chihuahua was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001729 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002459 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00856903 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016108 BTC.
About Chihuahua
Chihuahua’s total supply is 103,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,549,862,103 coins. Chihuahua’s official Twitter account is @chihuahuamoney.
Buying and Selling Chihuahua
