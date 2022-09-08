Chintai Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $20.38 Million (CHEX)

Chintai (CHEX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Chintai coin can now be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Chintai has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Chintai has a total market cap of $20.38 million and approximately $12,897.00 worth of Chintai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00857200 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015985 BTC.

Chintai Coin Profile

Chintai’s total supply is 998,842,584 coins. Chintai’s official Twitter account is @ChintaiEOS.

Chintai Coin Trading

