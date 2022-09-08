Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,382 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 24,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $44.67. The stock had a trading volume of 87,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,396,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $184.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

