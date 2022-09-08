Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Increased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,792 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 21,092 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,232,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $291,770,000 after buying an additional 94,569 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,426,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $79,519,000 after buying an additional 66,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after buying an additional 30,181,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.96. 111,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,396,444. The stock has a market cap of $186.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average of $48.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

