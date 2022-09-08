Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.49-$3.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.62 billion-$54.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.79 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.82-$0.84 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Raymond James cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.97. The stock had a trading volume of 120,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,396,444. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $186.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,557 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13,107.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 914,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,977,000 after purchasing an additional 907,296 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 884,732 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,331,000 after purchasing an additional 290,219 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

