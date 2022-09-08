Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Buys 615 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 5.1% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,203,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,308,000 after purchasing an additional 146,598 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,536,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,875,000 after acquiring an additional 64,273 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,314,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,603,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,777,000 after acquiring an additional 53,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,601,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.39. 18,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,188. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

