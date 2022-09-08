Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Cuts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD lowered its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $77.65. The company had a trading volume of 138,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average of $78.74.

Insider Activity

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.05.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

