Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Cuts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 1.0% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.80.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.23. 76,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.67. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

