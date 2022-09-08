Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Has $612,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2,757.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 418.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 145,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 698,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $250,823,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $327.29. 34,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,664. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $338.45 and its 200-day moving average is $342.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $316.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

