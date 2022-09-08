Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Sells 455 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,090 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,999,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,941 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Fubon Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.26.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.60. 1,108,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,487,184. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.33. The company has a market cap of $340.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.70 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

