Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Stock analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 105.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLNE. Raymond James cut Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Up 1.9 %

Clean Energy Fuels stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 24,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,408. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

About Clean Energy Fuels

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,455 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 14.3% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,236,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,637,000 after buying an additional 531,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 671.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 589,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 513,356 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 80.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,023,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 455,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 70.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 427,064 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

