Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Stock analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 105.05% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLNE. Raymond James cut Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.
Clean Energy Fuels Trading Up 1.9 %
Clean Energy Fuels stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 24,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,408. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels
About Clean Energy Fuels
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- Take Advantage Of The Lithium Crunch With These Stocks
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.