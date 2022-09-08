Cohanzick Management LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA)

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Target Global Acquisition I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $1,372,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $3,954,000. 61.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target Global Acquisition I alerts:

Target Global Acquisition I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TGAA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,509. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.04.

Target Global Acquisition I Company Profile

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Global Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Global Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.