Cohanzick Management LLC Buys New Position in Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLU)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Signal Hill Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Signal Hill Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Signal Hill Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $992,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Signal Hill Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Signal Hill Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,256,000.

Signal Hill Acquisition Price Performance

SGHLU stock remained flat at $9.98 during midday trading on Thursday. Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

Signal Hill Acquisition Profile

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focusses its search on direct-to-consumer media, technology, or emerging digital enterprise focused businesses.

