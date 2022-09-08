Cohanzick Management LLC Increases Stake in Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW)

Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Elliott Opportunity II worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elliott Opportunity II by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,263,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 57,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Elliott Opportunity II Stock Performance

EOCW remained flat at $9.80 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,621. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $9.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Elliott Opportunity II Company Profile

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

