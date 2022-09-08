Cohanzick Management LLC Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the first quarter valued at $502,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the fourth quarter valued at $1,144,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the fourth quarter valued at $1,877,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Price Performance

Shares of APGB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.87. 29,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,739. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $9.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Profile

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

