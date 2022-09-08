Cohanzick Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLAU)

Cohanzick Management LLC decreased its position in Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLAU – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,500 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Rise Acquisition were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,010,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,776,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,462,000.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FRLAU stock remained flat at $10.08 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,209. Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Company Profile

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

