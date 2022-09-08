Cohanzick Management LLC Sells 13,810 Shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT)

Cohanzick Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,810 shares during the quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 0.30% of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

PDOT remained flat at $9.89 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,531. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Profile

(Get Rating)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

