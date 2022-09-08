Cohanzick Management LLC Sells 820,981 Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

Cohanzick Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820,981 shares during the quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAH. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $945,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACAH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,180. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

