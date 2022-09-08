Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Colibri Resource Co. (CVE:CBI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 108498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.40, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of C$4.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07.

Colibri is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V (CBI) and is focused on acquiring and exploring prospective gold & silver properties in Mexico. The Company has six exploration projects of which five currently have exploration programs being executed in 2022. (1) The flagship Evelyn Gold Project is 100% owned and explored by Colibri, (2) the Pilar Gold & Silver Project (optioned to Tocvan Ventures Corp.

