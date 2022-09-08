Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Shares Up 1.3%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.55. 654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Commercial National Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.