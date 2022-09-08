Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €8.20 by Warburg Research

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) received a €8.20 ($8.37) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.22) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €8.90 ($9.08) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($10.92) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.14) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.40 ($12.65) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Commerzbank Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €6.88 ($7.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.94. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €5.01 ($5.11) and a 12-month high of €9.51 ($9.71).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

