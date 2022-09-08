Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 93,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,132,937 shares.The stock last traded at $2.58 and had previously closed at $2.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SID has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth about $1,249,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 2.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.