Comparing Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) & SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT)

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) and SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Science Applications International has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartRent has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Science Applications International and SmartRent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International 0 5 3 0 2.38 SmartRent 0 1 8 0 2.89

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Science Applications International currently has a consensus price target of $102.86, suggesting a potential upside of 10.16%. SmartRent has a consensus price target of 6.92, suggesting a potential upside of 132.10%. Given SmartRent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SmartRent is more favorable than Science Applications International.

75.3% of Science Applications International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of SmartRent shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Science Applications International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of SmartRent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Science Applications International and SmartRent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International $7.39 billion 0.70 $277.00 million $4.57 20.43 SmartRent $110.64 million 5.33 -$71.96 million -0.69 -4.32

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than SmartRent. SmartRent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Science Applications International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Science Applications International and SmartRent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International 3.46% 24.18% 6.90% SmartRent -67.95% -22.70% -17.05%

Summary

Science Applications International beats SmartRent on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; Department of Defense agencies; National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; Department of Justice; Department of Homeland Security; and various intelligence community agencies, as well as U.S. federal civilian agencies. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

