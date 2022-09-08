Conceal Market Capitalization Achieves $1.01 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0726 or 0.00000379 BTC on exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $6,492.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,226.49 or 1.00413369 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00071922 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00237097 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00148512 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00256603 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00047997 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,477,674 coins and its circulating supply is 13,954,791 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

