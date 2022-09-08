ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,532 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.89.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:COP opened at $106.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.56 and a 200-day moving average of $99.81. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $54.83 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

