CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Stock Price Down 4.7%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) shares were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.73 and last traded at $67.75. Approximately 6,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 652,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CEIX shares. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th.

In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,409.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 50,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,334 shares in the company, valued at $33,078,978.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,952,646. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

