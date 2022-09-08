Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 52,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 552,585 shares.The stock last traded at $12.86 and had previously closed at $12.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Constellium Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Constellium had a return on equity of 72.41% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 72,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 215,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 135,592 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Constellium by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Constellium by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 71,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 25,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 95,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

