Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 1,284 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Invesco Water Resources ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHO. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of PHO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.50. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,011. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.91. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $61.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

