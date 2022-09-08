Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 142 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.0% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,719,312,000 after acquiring an additional 74,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after buying an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,808,003,000 after purchasing an additional 127,231 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,159,000 after purchasing an additional 164,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,057,000 after buying an additional 195,182 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $300.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,940,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,215,076. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.02. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

