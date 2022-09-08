Cope (COPE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $815,558.22

Cope (COPE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Cope coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cope has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Cope has a market capitalization of $815,558.22 and approximately $13,442.00 worth of Cope was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 553.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.89 or 0.01903281 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001729 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002453 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00860452 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016404 BTC.
About Cope
Cope’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,997,997 coins. Cope’s official Twitter account is @unlimitedcope.
