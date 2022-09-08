Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) rose 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 17,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 18,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Core One Labs Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48.

About Core One Labs

(Get Rating)

Core One Labs Inc operates as a biotechnology research and technology life sciences company. It focuses on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems, psychedelic assisted psychotherapy, and API grade psilocybin manufacturing. The company manufactures CannaStrips, which are infused strips, as well as produces distillate oils, flowers, and resins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core One Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core One Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.