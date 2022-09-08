Covestor Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 0.4% of Covestor Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,061. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.99 and a 200-day moving average of $123.76. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $112.29 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

