Covestor Ltd Buys 676 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 128.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.50. 22,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.