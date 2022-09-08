Covestor Ltd Has $278,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 108.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $44,022,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,179,000 after acquiring an additional 522,760 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 522.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 518,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,729,000 after purchasing an additional 435,237 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,153,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,381,000 after purchasing an additional 409,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5,391.5% during the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 367,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,387,000 after purchasing an additional 361,232 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $477,548 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th.

NYSE:IRM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,260. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 196.03%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.