Covestor Ltd Has $327,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 381.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $106.89. 88,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,237,999. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.81. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $54.83 and a 12 month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.89.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

